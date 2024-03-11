Creative Planning Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

