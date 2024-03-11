Creative Planning Has $22.68 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM opened at $208.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

