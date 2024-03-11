Creative Planning Buys 80,272 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 519,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGOV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

