Creative Planning Buys 79,187 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,839 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 79,187 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.