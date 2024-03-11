Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 115.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,667 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $133.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

