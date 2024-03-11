Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $231.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

