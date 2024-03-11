Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Planning raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $257.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.