Creative Planning Acquires 21,672 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $208.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $209.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

