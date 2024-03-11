Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

