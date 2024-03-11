CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CorVel Stock Down 0.3 %

CRVL stock opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $265.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Insider Activity at CorVel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $719,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $719,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.41, for a total value of $359,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $122,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $3,960,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $19,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.