CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
CorVel Stock Down 0.3 %
CRVL stock opened at $233.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $265.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%.
Insider Activity at CorVel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $19,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
