Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

