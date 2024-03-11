Cormark Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$29.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.10.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$21.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$15.14 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

