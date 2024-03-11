Cormark Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$5.25

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOS. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.67.

Shares of BOS opened at C$5.20 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

