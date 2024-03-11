Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 72.68 ($0.92), with a volume of 2757772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.91).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.33.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

