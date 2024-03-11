Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

CTS opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

