Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

