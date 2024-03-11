Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 3.83 $1.73 billion N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $431.97 million 1.33 $70.01 million $553.73 8.67

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 16.21% 5.29% 0.57%

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing. It is also involved in investment planning, foreign currency purchase/sale, financial advice, brokerage, asset management, investment banking, letters of credit, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring activities. In addition, the company sells mutual funds and debt and capital instruments; issues debit cards; and provides insurance services for car, home, life, medical, employee, and SMEs, as well as cash management services for collection, trustees, payroll, and lines of credit. Further, it provides online banking, POS, payment, reconciliation, documentary collection, import bills of exchange discount, International wire transfer, remittances, storage, inventory management, logistics, marketing, and payroll services. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.