ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 297,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $71,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

COP traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,001. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

