Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Innospec worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $1,207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,986. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at $448,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David B. Jones sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $314,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.