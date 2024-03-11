Connors Investor Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ameresco worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $20,914,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 28.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 188,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley cut their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

