Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $6,415,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.35. 4,539,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

