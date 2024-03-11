Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oracle by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,179,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,849 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,776,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

