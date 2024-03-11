Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 111.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,188. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

