Connors Investor Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Sonos worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 103.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of SONO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.17. 606,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.12 and a beta of 1.99. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $129,984. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

