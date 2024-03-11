Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.21. 309,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

