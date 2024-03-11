Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Conifer Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of CNFRZ stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $16.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. Conifer has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
About Conifer
