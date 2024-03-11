Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Conifer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Conifer Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of CNFRZ stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, reaching $16.16. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. Conifer has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

