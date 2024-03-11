Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

