comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SCOR opened at $17.11 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in comScore by 205.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

