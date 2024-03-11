Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $110.58 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $92.07 or 0.00127710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $744.62 million and $110.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00040147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00018952 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,421 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,389.14820926 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 86.61684364 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $84,341,832.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

