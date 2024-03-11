Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CODI. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

