Comerica Bank Takes $51.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 689,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,858,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.75. 378,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.