Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 198.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 163,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.25. 730,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

