Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12,854.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.54. 1,374,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,139. The firm has a market cap of $294.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.59, for a total transaction of $731,289.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,858,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

