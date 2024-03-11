Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 260,296 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 260,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,363. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average of $229.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

