Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,832,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,306,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.49. 3,272,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,970. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

