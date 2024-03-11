Comerica Bank Purchases 101,739 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 193.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,739 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $43,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

APD traded up $4.52 on Monday, hitting $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 483,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,376. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

