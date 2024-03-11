Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,901,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,556,000 after purchasing an additional 740,013 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. 327,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,186. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

