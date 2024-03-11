Comerica Bank Makes New $60.71 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 343,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,713,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.98. 10,058,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,153,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

