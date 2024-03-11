Comerica Bank Invests $63.95 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 888,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of RTX by 10.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,447. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

