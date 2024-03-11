Comerica Bank Invests $140.66 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,657,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.23. 19,303,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,899,746. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $448.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.