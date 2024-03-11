Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 253,716 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,970,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.31. 230,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,122. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.