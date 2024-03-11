Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,167,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298,717 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

