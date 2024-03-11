Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.