Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. 7,326,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,523,297. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.