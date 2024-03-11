The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to “Neutral”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $256.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $270.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

