Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $273.40

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $273.40 and last traded at $273.40, with a volume of 887933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total value of $3,707,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,556 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

