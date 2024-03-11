Coin98 Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $321.55 million and $37.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,444,335 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

