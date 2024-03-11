Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RFI opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 303,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

