Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RNP opened at $21.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

