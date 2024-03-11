Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Down 1.5 %
JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.21. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Further Reading
