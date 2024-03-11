Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 1.5 %

JVA stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.21. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

